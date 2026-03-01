VISITE GUIDEE DE LA VILLE DE PRADES Prades

VISITE GUIDEE DE LA VILLE DE PRADES

10 Place de la République Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-03-10 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-10 15:30:00

2026-03-10

Découvrez la capitale du Conflent en observant ses belles façades d’enduits sculptés, en marchant sur les pas des grands hommes qui y ont vécu et en vous laissant surprendre par son petit patrimoine. Rdv devant l’office de tourisme de Prades. Réservation obligatoire. Petites randonnées ou visites individualisées ou en groupe sur demande.

10 Place de la République Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

English:

Discover the capital of the Conflent region by observing its beautiful sculpted plaster facades, walking in the footsteps of the great men who lived here and being surprised by its small heritage. Meeting point in front of the Prades tourist office. Booking essential. Short walks, individual or group tours on request.

