VISITE GUIDÉE DU CHÂTEAU DES COMTES DE MELGUEIL Mauguio

Curieux ou passionnés, venez-vous emparer de l’histoire de Mauguio !
Partez à la découverte du patrimoine historique de la ville et profitez d’une visite guidée d’1h30 au cœur du Château des Comtes de Melgueil.
Jeudi 14 août 10h30
INFORMATIONS ET INSCRIPTIONS OFFICE DE TOURISME DE MAUGUIO CARNON
Tél 04 67 50 51 15 officedetourisme@mauguio-carnon.com .
English :
Whether you’re curious or passionate, come and get to grips with the history of Mauguio!
German :
Ob neugierig oder leidenschaftlich, machen Sie sich mit der Geschichte von Mauguio vertraut!
Italiano :
Che siate curiosi o appassionati, venite a conoscere la storia del Mauguio!
Espanol :
Ya sea por curiosidad o por pasión, ¡venga a conocer la historia del Mauguio!
