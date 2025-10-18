VISITE GUIDÉE DU CHÂTEAU DES COMTES DE MELGUEIL Mauguio

23 Rue Denis Diderot Mauguio Hérault

Curieux ou passionnés, venez-vous emparer de l’histoire de Mauguio !

Partez à la découverte du patrimoine historique de la ville et profitez d’une visite guidée d’1h30 au cœur du Château des Comtes de Melgueil.

Horaires précisés lors de l’inscription

23 rue Diderot, 34130 Mauguio

INFORMATIONS ET INSCRIPTIONS OFFICE DE TOURISME DE MAUGUIO CARNON

Tél 04 67 50 51 15 officedetourisme@mauguio-carnon.com .

officedetourisme@mauguio-carnon.com

English :

Whether you’re curious or passionate, come and get to grips with the history of Mauguio!

German :

Ob neugierig oder leidenschaftlich, machen Sie sich mit der Geschichte von Mauguio vertraut!

Italiano :

Che siate curiosi o appassionati, venite a conoscere la storia del Mauguio!

Espanol :

Ya sea por curiosidad o por pasión, ¡venga a conocer la historia del Mauguio!

