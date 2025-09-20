Visite guidée du patrimoine de la commune d’Andert et Condon Hameau de Condon et Gevrin Andert-et-Condon

Visite guidée du patrimoine de la commune d’Andert et Condon Hameau de Condon et Gevrin Andert-et-Condon samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Visite guidée du patrimoine de la commune d’Andert et Condon

Hameau de Condon et Gevrin 35 rue du Châtelet Andert-et-Condon Ain

Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 16:30:00

2025-09-20

Visite guidée du patrimoine de la commune d’Andert et Condon par le conseil municipal jeunes et Mme Sarra Bournet, auteure du livre « Recherches historiques et témoignages de la commune d’Andert et Condon ».

Hameau de Condon et Gevrin 35 rue du Châtelet Andert-et-Condon 01300 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 26 85 16 75 mairieandertcondon@gmail.com

English :

Guided tour of the heritage of the municipality of Andert and Condon by the youth council and Ms Sarra Bournet, author of the book ‘Historical research and testimonies of the municipality of Andert and Condon’.

German :

Geführte Besichtigung des Kulturerbes der Gemeinde Andert et Condon durch den Jugendgemeinderat und Frau Sarra Bournet, Autorin des Buches « Recherches historiques et témoignages de la commune d’Andert et Condon ».

Italiano :

Visita guidata al patrimonio di Andert et Condon a cura del Consiglio dei giovani e di Sarra Bournet, autrice del libro « Recherches historiques et témoignages de la commune d’Andert et Condon ».

Espanol :

Visita guiada al patrimonio de Andert et Condon por el Consejo de la Juventud y Sarra Bournet, autora del libro « Recherches historiques et témoignages de la commune d’Andert et Condon ».

