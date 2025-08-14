VISITE GUIDÉE ERMITAGE SAINT FERRÉOL Céret
VISITE GUIDÉE ERMITAGE SAINT FERRÉOL Céret jeudi 14 août 2025.
VISITE GUIDÉE ERMITAGE SAINT FERRÉOL
Lieu-dit Ermitage de Saint-Ferréol Céret Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4
Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-14 16:00:00
fin : 2025-08-14
Date(s) :
2025-08-14
Visite guidée de l’Ermitage Saint Ferréol à Céret à la découverte du site et de la chapelle Saint Ferréol.
Réservation Obligatoire
.
Lieu-dit Ermitage de Saint-Ferréol Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 99 49 info@vcatalanes.com
English :
Guided tour of the Ermitage Saint Ferréol in Céret to discover the site and the Saint Ferréol chapel.
Reservation required
German :
Geführte Besichtigung der Ermitage Saint Ferréol in Céret zur Entdeckung des Ortes und der Kapelle Saint Ferréol.
Reservierung erforderlich
Italiano :
Visita guidata all’Ermitage Saint Ferréol di Céret per scoprire il sito e la cappella di Saint Ferréol.
Deve essere prenotata in anticipo
Espanol :
Visita guiada del Ermitage Saint Ferréol en Céret para descubrir el lugar y la capilla de Saint Ferréol.
Reserva obligatoria
L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE ERMITAGE SAINT FERRÉOL Céret a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par VALLESPIR TOURISME