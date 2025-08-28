VISITE GUIDÉE ERMITAGE SAINT FERRÉOL Céret

VISITE GUIDÉE ERMITAGE SAINT FERRÉOL Céret jeudi 28 août 2025.

VISITE GUIDÉE ERMITAGE SAINT FERRÉOL

Lieu-dit Ermitage de Saint-Ferréol Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4

Tarif réduit

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-28 16:00:00

fin : 2025-08-28

Date(s) :

2025-08-28

Visite guidée de l’Ermitage Saint Ferréol à Céret à la découverte du site et de la chapelle Saint Ferréol.

Réservation Obligatoire

.

Lieu-dit Ermitage de Saint-Ferréol Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 99 49 info@vcatalanes.com

English :

Guided tour of the Ermitage Saint Ferréol in Céret to discover the site and the Saint Ferréol chapel.

Reservation required

German :

Geführte Besichtigung der Ermitage Saint Ferréol in Céret zur Entdeckung des Ortes und der Kapelle Saint Ferréol.

Reservierung erforderlich

Italiano :

Visita guidata all’Ermitage Saint Ferréol di Céret per scoprire il sito e la cappella di Saint Ferréol.

Deve essere prenotata in anticipo

Espanol :

Visita guiada del Ermitage Saint Ferréol en Céret para descubrir el lugar y la capilla de Saint Ferréol.

Reserva obligatoria

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE ERMITAGE SAINT FERRÉOL Céret a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par VALLESPIR TOURISME