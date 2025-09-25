VISITE GUIDEE HISTOIRE ET PATRIMOINE

Arles-sur-Tech Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-09-16 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-16 12:00:00

2026-09-16

VISITE GUIDEE Histoires et patrimoine d’Arles (1h à 1h15).

Le Mercredi à 10h00 en Français.

Pour les visites en anglais ou espagnol (informations et réservation au Palau)

Départ de l’accueil de l’Abbaye Le Palau .

Sur Inscription (minimum 3 adultes) 5€ pers.

Renseignements 04 68 83 90 66

.

Arles-sur-Tech 66150 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 90 66

English :

GUIDED TOUR « Stories and heritage of Arles » (1h to 1h15).

Wednesdays at 10:00 am in French.

For tours in English or Spanish (information and booking at the Palau)

Departure from « Le Palau » Abbey reception.

Registration (minimum 3 adults) 5? pers.

Information 04 68 83 90 66

German :

FÜHRUNGEN » Geschichten und Kulturerbe von Arles » (1h bis 1h15).

Mittwochs um 10:00 Uhr auf Französisch.

Für Führungen auf Englisch oder Spanisch (Informationen und Reservierung im Palau)

Start am Empfang der Abtei « Le Palau ».

Nach Anmeldung (mindestens 3 Erwachsene) 5? Pers.

Informationen: 04 68 83 90 66

Italiano :

VISITA GUIDATA « Storie e patrimonio di Arles » (da 1h a 1h15).

Mercoledì alle 10.00 in francese.

Per visite in inglese o spagnolo (informazioni e prenotazioni presso il Palau)

Partenza dalla reception dell’Abbazia « Le Palau ».

Iscrizione obbligatoria (minimo 3 adulti) 5? a persona.

Informazioni 04 68 83 90 66

Espanol :

VISITA GUIADA « Historias y patrimonio de Arles » (1h a 1h15).

Miércoles a las 10.00 h en francés.

Para visitas en inglés o español (información y reserva en el Palau)

Salida desde la recepción de la Abadía « Le Palau ».

Inscripción obligatoria (mínimo 3 adultos) 5? por persona.

Información 04 68 83 90 66

