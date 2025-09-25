VISITE GUIDEE HISTOIRE ET PATRIMOINE Arles-sur-Tech
VISITE GUIDEE HISTOIRE ET PATRIMOINE Arles-sur-Tech mercredi 9 décembre 2026.
VISITE GUIDEE HISTOIRE ET PATRIMOINE
Arles-sur-Tech Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 0 – 0 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-09 10:00:00
fin : 2026-12-09 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-12-09
VISITE GUIDEE Histoires et patrimoine d’Arles (1h à 1h15).
Le Mercredi à 10h00 en Français.
Pour les visites en anglais ou espagnol (informations et réservation au Palau)
Départ de l’accueil de l’Abbaye Le Palau .
Sur Inscription (minimum 3 adultes) 5€ pers.
Renseignements 04 68 83 90 66
.
Arles-sur-Tech 66150 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 90 66
English :
GUIDED TOUR « Stories and heritage of Arles » (1h to 1h15).
Wednesdays at 10:00 am in French.
For tours in English or Spanish (information and booking at the Palau)
Departure from « Le Palau » Abbey reception.
Registration (minimum 3 adults) 5? pers.
Information 04 68 83 90 66
German :
FÜHRUNGEN » Geschichten und Kulturerbe von Arles » (1h bis 1h15).
Mittwochs um 10:00 Uhr auf Französisch.
Für Führungen auf Englisch oder Spanisch (Informationen und Reservierung im Palau)
Start am Empfang der Abtei « Le Palau ».
Nach Anmeldung (mindestens 3 Erwachsene) 5? Pers.
Informationen: 04 68 83 90 66
Italiano :
VISITA GUIDATA « Storie e patrimonio di Arles » (da 1h a 1h15).
Mercoledì alle 10.00 in francese.
Per visite in inglese o spagnolo (informazioni e prenotazioni presso il Palau)
Partenza dalla reception dell’Abbazia « Le Palau ».
Iscrizione obbligatoria (minimo 3 adulti) 5? a persona.
Informazioni 04 68 83 90 66
Espanol :
VISITA GUIADA « Historias y patrimonio de Arles » (1h a 1h15).
Miércoles a las 10.00 h en francés.
Para visitas en inglés o español (información y reserva en el Palau)
Salida desde la recepción de la Abadía « Le Palau ».
Inscripción obligatoria (mínimo 3 adultos) 5? por persona.
Información 04 68 83 90 66
L’événement VISITE GUIDEE HISTOIRE ET PATRIMOINE Arles-sur-Tech a été mis à jour le 2025-09-25 par BIT DE ARLES SUR TECH