VISITE GUIDÉE INJALBERT MÉCONNU Béziers vendredi 25 avril 2025.

avenue du Cimetière Vieux Béziers Hérault

Début : 2025-04-25

fin : 2025-10-31

2025-04-25 2025-07-18 2025-08-01 2025-08-29 2025-10-31

Injalbert, c’est le Titan du Plateau des Poètes…mais aussi bien plus! Découvrez ses œuvres cachées à Béziers lors d’une visite passionnante.

Quand on pense au sculpteur Injalbert dans Béziers, c’est au Plateau des poètes et sa monumentale Fontaine du Titan. Mais connaissez-vous ses oeuvres à la basilique Saint-Aphrodise, au Cimetière Vieux, à l’Hôtel de Ville? Suivez-nous en visite, Injalbert n’aura plus de secrets pour vous.

Réservation obligatoire. .

avenue du Cimetière Vieux Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie

English :

When you think of the sculptor Injalbert in Béziers, you think of the Plateau des poètes and his monumental Fontaine du Titan. But what about his works in the Basilica Saint-Aphrodise, the Cimetière Vieux and the Hôtel de Ville? Follow us on a tour, and Injalbert will have no more secrets for you.

German :

Wenn man in Béziers an den Bildhauer Injalbert denkt, dann denkt man an das Plateau des poètes und seinen monumentalen Titan-Brunnen. Aber kennen Sie auch seine Werke in der Basilika Saint-Aphrodise, auf dem Cimetière Vieux und am Rathaus? Folgen Sie uns auf einen Besuch, und Injalbert wird keine Geheimnisse mehr vor Ihnen haben.

Italiano :

Injalbert è il Titano del Plateau des Poètes… e non solo! Scoprite le sue opere nascoste a Béziers in un affascinante tour.

Espanol :

Cuando se piensa en el escultor Injalbert en Béziers, se piensa en el Plateau des poètes y en su monumental Fuente del Titán. Pero, ¿conoce sus obras en la Basílica de Santa Afrodita, el Cimetière Vieux y el Hôtel de Ville? Acompáñenos en una visita e Injalbert no tendrá más secretos para usted.

