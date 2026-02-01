VISITE GUIDEE LES ORIGINES Banyuls-sur-Mer

VISITE GUIDEE LES ORIGINES

Place Abel Pagès Banyuls-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-02-03 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-24

Date(s) :

2026-02-03 2026-02-11 2026-02-24

Du Néolithique au Moyen Age. Sur les traces de nos ancêtres, des collines à la mer.

Rendez-vous au Puig del Mas sur le parking de la Place Abel Pagès (devant l’abri de la navette). Il est possible d’emprunter la navette municipale gratuite depuis le centre pour s’y rendre.

Place Abel Pagès Banyuls-sur-Mer 66650 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 88 31 58

English :

From the Neolithic to the Middle Ages. In the footsteps of our ancestors, from the hills to the sea.

Meet at Puig del Mas on the Place Abel Pagès parking lot (in front of the shuttle bus shelter). You can also take the free municipal shuttle bus from the town center to get there.

