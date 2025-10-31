VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES Le Boulou

VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES

Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00

2025-10-31

Découvrez Le Boulou au travers d’une visite guidée insolite des cimetières et de leurs secrets bien gardés.

A partir de 12 ans.

Réservation obligatoire

Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 95 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com

English :

Discover Le Boulou through an unusual guided tour of the cemeteries and their well-kept secrets.

Ages 12 and up.

Reservations required

German :

Entdecken Sie Le Boulou bei einer ungewöhnlichen Führung durch die Friedhöfe und ihre gut gehüteten Geheimnisse.

Ab 12 Jahren.

Reservierung erforderlich

Italiano :

Scoprite Le Boulou con un’insolita visita guidata ai cimiteri e ai loro segreti ben custoditi.

Per bambini a partire dai 12 anni.

Prenotazione obbligatoria

Espanol :

Descubra Le Boulou en una insólita visita guiada por los cementerios y sus secretos bien guardados.

A partir de 12 años.

Imprescindible reservar

