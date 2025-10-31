VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES Le Boulou

VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES

VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES Le Boulou vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES

Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :
2025-10-31

Découvrez Le Boulou au travers d’une visite guidée insolite des cimetières et de leurs secrets bien gardés.
A partir de 12 ans.
Réservation obligatoire
  .

Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 95  contact@vallespir-tourisme.com

English :

Discover Le Boulou through an unusual guided tour of the cemeteries and their well-kept secrets.
Ages 12 and up.
Reservations required

German :

Entdecken Sie Le Boulou bei einer ungewöhnlichen Führung durch die Friedhöfe und ihre gut gehüteten Geheimnisse.
Ab 12 Jahren.
Reservierung erforderlich

Italiano :

Scoprite Le Boulou con un’insolita visita guidata ai cimiteri e ai loro segreti ben custoditi.
Per bambini a partire dai 12 anni.
Prenotazione obbligatoria

Espanol :

Descubra Le Boulou en una insólita visita guiada por los cementerios y sus secretos bien guardados.
A partir de 12 años.
Imprescindible reservar

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par VALLESPIR TOURISME