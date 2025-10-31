VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES Le Boulou
VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES Le Boulou vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES
Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
Découvrez Le Boulou au travers d’une visite guidée insolite des cimetières et de leurs secrets bien gardés.
A partir de 12 ans.
Réservation obligatoire
.
Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 95 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com
English :
Discover Le Boulou through an unusual guided tour of the cemeteries and their well-kept secrets.
Ages 12 and up.
Reservations required
German :
Entdecken Sie Le Boulou bei einer ungewöhnlichen Führung durch die Friedhöfe und ihre gut gehüteten Geheimnisse.
Ab 12 Jahren.
Reservierung erforderlich
Italiano :
Scoprite Le Boulou con un’insolita visita guidata ai cimiteri e ai loro segreti ben custoditi.
Per bambini a partire dai 12 anni.
Prenotazione obbligatoria
Espanol :
Descubra Le Boulou en una insólita visita guiada por los cementerios y sus secretos bien guardados.
A partir de 12 años.
Imprescindible reservar
L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE LES SECRETS DES CIMETIÈRES Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par VALLESPIR TOURISME