VISITE GUIDÉE LES THERMES DU BOULOU

D900 Maureillas-las-Illas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-09 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-09

Date(s) :

2026-04-09

Profitez d’une balade bucolique aux alentours des Thermes du Boulou. Une visite guidée originale mêlant anecdotes historiques au sujet de l’établissement thermal, des sources contribuant à la renommée du Boulou et du riche patrimoine botanique faisant de cet espace un petit havre de paix.

Réservation obligatoire.

.

D900 Maureillas-las-Illas 66480 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 95 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Enjoy a bucolic stroll around Le Boulou thermal baths. An original guided tour combining historical anecdotes about the spa, the springs that have made Le Boulou famous and the rich botanical heritage that makes this area a haven of peace.

Booking essential.

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE LES THERMES DU BOULOU Maureillas-las-Illas a été mis à jour le 2026-03-02 par VALLESPIR TOURISME