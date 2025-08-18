VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU Le Boulou

VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU Le Boulou lundi 18 août 2025.

VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-18 14:30:00

fin : 2025-08-18

2025-08-18

L’ eau n’aura plus de secrets pour vous et vous deviendrez vous aussi de vrais acteurs de sensibilisation à l’Or bleu.

tarif 8€ adultes et 5€ enfants ( 6-12 ans) . Réservation au 04 68 87 50 10 ou contact@mem-leboulou.fr

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr

English :

Water will no longer hold any secrets for you, and you too will become real players in raising awareness of the Blue Gold.

price 8? adults and 5? children (6-12 years). Reservations on 04 68 87 50 10 or contact@mem-leboulou.fr

German :

Wasser wird kein Geheimnis mehr für Sie sein und Sie werden selbst zu echten Akteuren, die das Bewusstsein für das blaue Gold schärfen.

preis: 8? Erwachsene und 5? Kinder (6-12 Jahre). Reservierung unter 04 68 87 50 10 oder contact@mem-leboulou.fr

Italiano :

L’acqua non avrà più segreti per voi e anche voi diventerete un vero protagonista della sensibilizzazione all’Oro Blu.

8? adulti e 5? bambini (6-12 anni). Prenotazioni al numero 04 68 87 50 10 o a contact@mem-leboulou.fr

Espanol :

El agua ya no tendrá secretos para ti, y tú también te convertirás en un auténtico protagonista de la concienciación sobre el Oro Azul.

8? adultos y 5? niños (de 6 a 12 años). Reservas en el 04 68 87 50 10 o en contact@mem-leboulou.fr

