VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU Le Boulou

VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Début : 2025-08-18 14:30:00
fin : 2025-08-18
2025-08-18
L’ eau n’aura plus de secrets pour vous et vous deviendrez vous aussi de vrais acteurs de sensibilisation à l’Or bleu.
tarif 8€ adultes et 5€ enfants ( 6-12 ans) . Réservation au 04 68 87 50 10 ou contact@mem-leboulou.fr
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr
English :
Water will no longer hold any secrets for you, and you too will become real players in raising awareness of the Blue Gold.
price 8? adults and 5? children (6-12 years). Reservations on 04 68 87 50 10 or contact@mem-leboulou.fr
German :
Wasser wird kein Geheimnis mehr für Sie sein und Sie werden selbst zu echten Akteuren, die das Bewusstsein für das blaue Gold schärfen.
preis: 8? Erwachsene und 5? Kinder (6-12 Jahre). Reservierung unter 04 68 87 50 10 oder contact@mem-leboulou.fr
Italiano :
L’acqua non avrà più segreti per voi e anche voi diventerete un vero protagonista della sensibilizzazione all’Oro Blu.
8? adulti e 5? bambini (6-12 anni). Prenotazioni al numero 04 68 87 50 10 o a contact@mem-leboulou.fr
Espanol :
El agua ya no tendrá secretos para ti, y tú también te convertirás en un auténtico protagonista de la concienciación sobre el Oro Azul.
8? adultos y 5? niños (de 6 a 12 años). Reservas en el 04 68 87 50 10 o en contact@mem-leboulou.fr
