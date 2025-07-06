Visite guidée « Mémoires d’un village d’antan Châtel-Montagne et son joyau roman » Châtel-Montagne
Office de tourisme de Châtel-Montagne Châtel-Montagne Allier
Tarif : 7.5 – 7.5 – 7.5 EUR
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-06 15:00:00
fin : 2025-08-10 17:00:00
2025-07-06
Découvrez Châtel-Montagne, un village chargé d’histoire !
Office de tourisme de Châtel-Montagne Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 37 89 contact@vichydestinations.fr
English :
Discover Châtel-Montagne, a village steeped in history!
German :
Entdecken Sie Châtel-Montagne, ein geschichtsträchtiges Dorf!
Italiano :
Scoprite Châtel-Montagne, un villaggio ricco di storia!
Espanol :
Descubra Châtel-Montagne, un pueblo cargado de historia
