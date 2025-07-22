VISITE GUIDEE PATRIMOINE CARAMANY parking du Camping Caramany

parking du Camping Rue de la Bade Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-07-22 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-22 20:30:00

2025-07-22

VISITE GUIDEE PATRIMOINE A CARAMANY VERS LE GRAND ROCHER

De 19h00 à 20h30, départ du parking vers le camping

Partons à la découverte de la riche histoire du village en abordant les traditions populaires, le château, le clocher, les moulins, sans oublier l’archéologie funéraire exceptionnelle.

Gratuit

Infos 04 68 59 07 57 06 25 82 00 04 (Guide de la visite)

parking du Camping Rue de la Bade Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 59 07 57

English :

GUIDED HERITAGE TOUR OF CARAMANY TOWARDS THE GREAT ROCK

7:00 pm to 8:30 pm, departure from the parking lot near the campsite

Let’s discover the rich history of the village, including popular traditions, the castle, the bell tower, the mills and the exceptional funerary archaeology.

Free

Information: 04 68 59 07 57 06 25 82 00 04 (Tour guide)

German :

GEFÜHRTE TOUR DURCH DAS KULTURERBE IN CARAMANY ZUM GROSSEN FELSEN

Von 19:00 bis 20:30 Uhr, Start vom Parkplatz zum Campingplatz

Gehen wir auf Entdeckungsreise durch die reiche Geschichte des Dorfes und sprechen über die volkstümlichen Traditionen, das Schloss, den Glockenturm, die Mühlen und nicht zuletzt über die außergewöhnliche Grabarchäologie.

Kostenlos

Infos: 04 68 59 07 57 06 25 82 00 04 (Führer der Besichtigung)

Italiano :

VISITA GUIDATA AL PATRIMONIO DI CARAMANY VERSO LA GRANDE ROCCIA

Dalle 19.00 alle 20.30, partenza dal parcheggio vicino al campeggio

Scopriamo la ricca storia del villaggio attraverso le tradizioni popolari, il castello, il campanile, i mulini, senza dimenticare l’eccezionale archeologia funeraria.

Gratuito

Informazioni: 04 68 59 07 57 06 25 82 00 04 (guida turistica)

Espanol :

VISITA GUIADA DEL PATRIMONIO DE CARAMANY HACIA LA GRAN ROCA

De 19.00 a 20.30 h, salida desde el aparcamiento cercano al camping

Descubramos la rica historia del pueblo a través de las tradiciones populares, el castillo, el campanario, los molinos, sin olvidar la excepcional arqueología funeraria.

Gratis

Información: 04 68 59 07 57 06 25 82 00 04 (Guía turístico)

