Informations pratiques

Vailhan

VISITE GUIDÉE UN LAC INSOLITE DANS LES AVANT-MONTS

2 ROUTE DE NEFFIES Vailhan Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24

fin : 2026-08-25

Date(s) :

2026-07-24 2026-08-25

Vendredi 24 juillet et mardi 25 août à 17h30, le Pays d’art et d’histoire invite le public à la visite guidée Un lac insolite dans les Avant-Monts à Vailhan.

Rendez-vous sur le parking devant l’église de Vailhan.

Tout public. Gratuit.

Durée 2h 4 km. Équipement adapté pour la marche et eau.

Inscription recommandée 06 09 70 28 69

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2 ROUTE DE NEFFIES Vailhan 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 09 70 28 69

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : VISITE GUIDÉE UN LAC INSOLITE DANS LES AVANT-MONTS

On Friday, July 24, and Tuesday, August 25, at 5:30 p.m., the Pays d’art et d’histoire invites the public to a guided tour titled “An Unusual Lake in the Avant-Monts” in Vailhan.

Meet at the parking lot in front of the church in Vailhan.

Open to all ages. Free.

Duration: 2 hours 4 km. Please bring appropriate walking gear and water.

Registration recommended: 06 09 70 28 69

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE UN LAC INSOLITE DANS LES AVANT-MONTS Vailhan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS