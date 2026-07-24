VISITE GUIDÉE UN LAC INSOLITE DANS LES AVANT-MONTS Vailhan
vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · Vailhan
Informations pratiques
Vailhan
VISITE GUIDÉE UN LAC INSOLITE DANS LES AVANT-MONTS
2 ROUTE DE NEFFIES Vailhan Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24
fin : 2026-08-25
Date(s) :
2026-07-24 2026-08-25
Vendredi 24 juillet et mardi 25 août à 17h30, le Pays d’art et d’histoire invite le public à la visite guidée Un lac insolite dans les Avant-Monts à Vailhan.
Rendez-vous sur le parking devant l’église de Vailhan.
Tout public. Gratuit.
Durée 2h 4 km. Équipement adapté pour la marche et eau.
Inscription recommandée 06 09 70 28 69
.
2 ROUTE DE NEFFIES Vailhan 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 09 70 28 69
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : VISITE GUIDÉE UN LAC INSOLITE DANS LES AVANT-MONTS
On Friday, July 24, and Tuesday, August 25, at 5:30 p.m., the Pays d’art et d’histoire invites the public to a guided tour titled “An Unusual Lake in the Avant-Monts” in Vailhan.
Meet at the parking lot in front of the church in Vailhan.
Open to all ages. Free.
Duration: 2 hours 4 km. Please bring appropriate walking gear and water.
Registration recommended: 06 09 70 28 69
L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE UN LAC INSOLITE DANS LES AVANT-MONTS Vailhan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS
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