Visite inexplicable au domaine La Ferté-Vidame

Visite inexplicable au domaine La Ferté-Vidame samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Visite inexplicable au domaine

Place du Vieux Marché La Ferté-Vidame Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-09-20 16:30:00

fin : 2025-09-20 17:30:00

2025-09-20

Entre histoire et inattendu, venez vivre une expérience surprenante sur le domaine de La Ferté-Vidame. La compagnie Am’arrilo vous propose un voyage à travers le temps et l’histoire, à la découverte du duc de Saint-Simon pendant une visite déambulatoire totalement théâtralisée. A ne pas manquer !

Place du Vieux Marché La Ferté-Vidame 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 37 68 59 tourisme@foretsduperche.fr

English :

Between history and the unexpected, come and enjoy a surprising experience on the La Ferté-Vidame estate. The Am’arrilo company takes you on a journey through time and history, to discover the Duc de Saint-Simon during a fully theatrical tour. Not to be missed!

German :

Zwischen Geschichte und Unerwartetem: Erleben Sie eine überraschende Erfahrung auf dem Landgut La Ferté-Vidame. Das Ensemble Am’arrilo lädt Sie zu einer Reise durch Zeit und Geschichte ein, auf der Sie den Herzog von Saint-Simon während einer völlig theatralisch inszenierten Wanderführung entdecken

Italiano :

Venite a vivere un’esperienza sorprendente nella tenuta La Ferté-Vidame. La compagnia Am’arrilo vi accompagna in un viaggio nel tempo e nella storia, alla scoperta del Duc de Saint-Simon durante una visita a piedi completamente drammatizzata. Da non perdere!

Espanol :

Venga a vivir una experiencia sorprendente en la finca La Ferté-Vidame. La compañía Am’arrilo le hará viajar a través del tiempo y de la historia para descubrir al Duque de Saint-Simon durante una visita a pie totalmente teatralizada. No se lo pierda

