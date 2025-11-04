Visite Le cimetière de Rochefort Cimetière civil Rochefort

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Cimetière civil 27/29 rue Amiral Pottier Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 5.5 – 5.5 – 5.5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : 2025-11-04 10:30:00
fin : 2025-11-04 12:00:00

2025-11-04

Découverte du cimetière civil de Rochefort.
Cimetière civil 27/29 rue Amiral Pottier Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 91 60  hebre@ville-rochefort.fr

English : Visit the Rochefort cemetery

Discovering Rochefort’s civilian cemetery.

German : Besichtigung: Der Friedhof von Rochefort

Entdeckung des Zivilfriedhofs von Rochefort.

Italiano :

Alla scoperta del cimitero civile di Rochefort.

Espanol :

Descubrimiento del cementerio civil de Rochefort.

