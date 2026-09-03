Informations pratiques

Eus

VISITE LES FRUITS D’AGRUMES RARES

Las Feyches Eus Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 –

Tarif de base – plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-01-16 10:00:00

fin : 2027-01-16 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-16

Visite guidée et dégustation d’agrumes rares au Domaine Schaller. Cueillette, découvertes et immersion au cœur du plus vieux verger d’agrumes rares d’Europe.

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Las Feyches Eus 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie contact@agrumes-schaller.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Guided tour and tasting of rare citrus fruits at Domaine Schaller. Pick your own, explore, and immerse yourself in the heart of Europe’s oldest orchard of rare citrus fruits.

L’événement VISITE LES FRUITS D’AGRUMES RARES Eus a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO