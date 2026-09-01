Informations pratiques

Corneilla-de-Conflent

VISITE LIBRE DE L’ÉGLISE SAINTE-MARIE DE CORNEILLA-DE-CONFLENT

Carrer d’Amunt Corneilla-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-09-19 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19 2026-09-20

L’église Sainte-Marie de Corneilla-de-Conflent est un véritable trésor d’art roman. Venez découvrir ses richesses, dont le très beau retable gothique en albâtre. Supports de visite en français, anglais, allemand et catalan.

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Carrer d’Amunt Corneilla-de-Conflent 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 63 98

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English :

The Church of Sainte-Marie in Corneilla-de-Conflent is a true treasure of Romanesque art. Come discover its treasures, including the beautiful Gothic alabaster altarpiece. Tour guides are available in French, English, German, and Catalan.

L’événement VISITE LIBRE DE L’ÉGLISE SAINTE-MARIE DE CORNEILLA-DE-CONFLENT Corneilla-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO