Visite théâtralisée Les fantômes du passé Fouras
Visite théâtralisée Les fantômes du passé
fort Vauban Fouras Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 9.6 – 9.6 – 9.6 EUR
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-06 20:30:00
fin : 2025-08-31 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-06
Soirée théâtralisée les fantômes du passé sont de retour !
fort Vauban Fouras 17450 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 84 15 23 musee@fouras-les-bains.fr
English : Dramatised visit: Ghosts of the past
Dramatised evening: the ghosts of the past are back!
German : Theaterführung: Die Geister der Vergangenheit
Theaterabend: Die Geister der Vergangenheit sind zurück!
Italiano :
Serata drammatizzata: i fantasmi del passato sono tornati!
Espanol :
Velada teatralizada: ¡vuelven los fantasmas del pasado!
