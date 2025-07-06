Visite théâtralisée Les fantômes du passé Fouras

dimanche 6 juillet 2025 20:30:00

Visite théâtralisée Les fantômes du passé

fort Vauban Fouras Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 9.6 – 9.6 – 9.6 EUR

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-06 20:30:00

fin : 2025-08-31 22:00:00

2025-07-06

Soirée théâtralisée les fantômes du passé sont de retour !

fort Vauban Fouras 17450 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 84 15 23 musee@fouras-les-bains.fr

English : Dramatised visit: Ghosts of the past

Dramatised evening: the ghosts of the past are back!

German : Theaterführung: Die Geister der Vergangenheit

Theaterabend: Die Geister der Vergangenheit sind zurück!

Italiano :

Serata drammatizzata: i fantasmi del passato sono tornati!

Espanol :

Velada teatralizada: ¡vuelven los fantasmas del pasado!

