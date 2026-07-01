AGENDA · Dorres
VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON Dorres
mercredi 22 juillet 2026 · Dorres
Informations pratiques
Dorres
VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON
Dorres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-22 16:30:00
fin : 2026-07-22
Date(s) :
2026-07-22 2026-08-19
Visites d’art sacré, commentées par Jean-Louis Blanchon. Transport non assuré.
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Dorres 66760 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 15 47
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Sacred art tours with commentary by Jean-Louis Blanchon. Transport not provided.
L’événement VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON Dorres a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE