UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
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VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON Err

mercredi 29 juillet 2026 · Err

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 29 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 29 juillet 2026
Heure de début
16:30:00
Ville
66800 Err
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Err

VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON

Err Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-29 16:30:00
fin : 2026-08-26

Date(s) :
2026-07-29 2026-08-26

Visites d’art sacré, commentées par Jean-Louis Blanchon. Transport non assuré.
  .

Err 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 15 47 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Sacred art tours with commentary by Jean-Louis Blanchon. Transport not provided.

L’événement VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON Err a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE