AGENDA · Llo
VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON Llo
mercredi 29 juillet 2026 · Llo
Informations pratiques
Llo
VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON
Llo Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-29 15:00:00
fin : 2026-08-26
Date(s) :
2026-07-29 2026-08-26
Visites d’art sacré, commentées par Jean-Louis Blanchon. Transport non assuré.
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Llo 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 15 47
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Sacred art tours with commentary by Jean-Louis Blanchon. Transport not provided.
L’événement VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON Llo a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE