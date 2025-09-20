Visites du Thêatre Victor Hugo JEP 2025 Théâtre Victor Hugo Fougères

Visites du Thêatre Victor Hugo JEP 2025 Théâtre Victor Hugo Fougères samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Visites du Thêatre Victor Hugo JEP 2025

Théâtre Victor Hugo Place du Théâtre Fougères Ille-et-Vilaine

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine , visitez gratuitement le célèbre théâtre Victor Hugo de Fougères et son style à l’italienne. Ouvrage construit selon les plans de l’architecte Jean-Marie Laloy, le théâtre de Fougères est inauguré en 1886. Ouvert de 10h à 13h et de 14h à 18h en visite libre et visites accompagnées à 11h, 14h30 et 16h30 .

Théâtre Victor Hugo Place du Théâtre Fougères 35300 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Visites du Thêatre Victor Hugo JEP 2025 Fougères a été mis à jour le 2025-09-08 par OT FOUGERES