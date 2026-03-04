Visites Flashs de l’exposition Patricia Plattner, Autre lieu, Genève
Visites Flashs de l’exposition Patricia Plattner Samedi 21 mars, 18h00 Autre lieu
Gratuit
Début : 2026-03-21T18:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-21T19:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-03-21T18:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-21T19:00:00+01:00
Before the performance by Marie van Berchem & Vanessa Ferreira Vicente, enjoy an introduction to the exhibition by Patricia Plattner, presented on the first floor of the Maison St-Gervais.
30-minute guided visit, in French, led by a mediator, at 6.00 pm or 6.30 pm. Free admission, no registration required, subject to availability.
Autre lieu Genève Genève 1204 Genève
L’exposition en un clin d’oeil
