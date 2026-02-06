VISTE FLASH DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

VISTE FLASH DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE

VISTE FLASH DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan mardi 3 mars 2026.

VISTE FLASH DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE

Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-03 15:30:00
fin : 2026-03-14 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-03-03

Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, découvrez la programmation consacrée au prêt exceptionnel de la toile de Dalí Hallucination partielle.
  .

Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, discover the program dedicated to the exceptional loan of Dalí’s painting Hallucination partielle.

L’événement VISTE FLASH DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-02-06 par CDT66