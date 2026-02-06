VISTE FLASH DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan
VISTE FLASH DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan mardi 3 mars 2026.
VISTE FLASH DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE
Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-03 15:30:00
fin : 2026-03-14 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-03
Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, découvrez la programmation consacrée au prêt exceptionnel de la toile de Dalí Hallucination partielle.
.
Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, discover the program dedicated to the exceptional loan of Dalí’s painting Hallucination partielle.
L’événement VISTE FLASH DALÍ EN DIALOGUE AVEC LE MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-02-06 par CDT66