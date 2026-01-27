Vitamine Impro Show Spectacle d’improvisation L’Appart Café Bourg-lès-Valence
Vitamine Impro Show Spectacle d’improvisation L’Appart Café Bourg-lès-Valence jeudi 26 février 2026.
Vitamine Impro Show Spectacle d’improvisation
L’Appart Café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme
Tarif : 12.95 – 12.95 – EUR
Début : 2026-02-26 20:30:00
fin : 2026-02-26 21:45:00
2026-02-26
Vitamine Impro Show c’est un cabaret d’impro tonique avec 3 lurons en chemise exotiques, et toi public, qui propose des thèmes à toute la clique. Un spectacle recommandé pour les zygomatiques ! Écrivez vos thèmes les plus fous, ils improvisent pour VOUS !
L’Appart Café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 42 96 65 contact@excites.fr
English :
Vitamine Impro Show is an invigorating improv cabaret with 3 lurons in exotic shirts, and you, the audience, proposing themes to the whole clique. A show recommended for the zygomatic! Write down your wildest themes, and they’ll improvise for YOU!
L’événement Vitamine Impro Show Spectacle d’improvisation Bourg-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2026-01-27 par Valence Romans Tourisme