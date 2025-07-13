VITI FAMILY PORTES OUVERTES DU VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ Serres 13 juillet 2025 07:00
Aude
VITI FAMILY PORTES OUVERTES DU VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ Serres Aude
4 jours d’activités à faire en famille.
Randonnée viticole, activités pour les enfants, atelier assemblage, initiation à la dégustation et dégustation des vins, balade équestre, chasse au trésor et restauration sur place.
Serres 11190 Aude Occitanie +33 6 47 28 44 23 contact@vignoble-nicolas-therez.fr
English :
4 days of family activities.
Wine tour, activities for children, blending workshop, wine tasting and wine tasting initiation, horseback riding, treasure hunt and on-site catering.
German :
4 Tage voller Aktivitäten für die ganze Familie.
Weinwanderung, Aktivitäten für Kinder, Montage-Workshop, Einführung in die Weinprobe und Weinverkostung, Reitausflug, Schatzsuche und Verpflegung vor Ort.
Italiano :
4 giorni di attività per tutta la famiglia.
Passeggiate enologiche, attività per bambini, laboratorio di miscelazione, introduzione alla degustazione dei vini e degustazione di vini, passeggiate a cavallo, caccia al tesoro e ristorazione in loco.
Espanol :
4 días de actividades para toda la familia.
Paseos enológicos, actividades para niños, taller de ensamblaje, introducción a la cata de vinos y degustación de vinos, paseos a caballo, búsqueda del tesoro y catering in situ.
