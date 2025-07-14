VITI FAMILY PORTES OUVERTES DU VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ Serres 14 juillet 2025 07:00

Aude

VITI FAMILY PORTES OUVERTES DU VIGNOBLE NICOLAS THEREZ Serres Aude

Début : 2025-07-14

fin : 2025-07-14

2025-07-14

4 jours d’activités à faire en famille.

Randonnée viticole, activités pour les enfants, atelier assemblage, initiation à la dégustation et dégustation des vins, balade équestre, chasse au trésor et restauration sur place.

Serres 11190 Aude Occitanie +33 6 47 28 44 23 contact@vignoble-nicolas-therez.fr

English :

4 days of family activities.

Wine tour, activities for children, blending workshop, wine tasting and wine tasting initiation, horseback riding, treasure hunt and on-site catering.

German :

4 Tage voller Aktivitäten für die ganze Familie.

Weinwanderung, Aktivitäten für Kinder, Montage-Workshop, Einführung in die Weinprobe und Weinverkostung, Reitausflug, Schatzsuche und Verpflegung vor Ort.

Italiano :

4 giorni di attività per tutta la famiglia.

Passeggiate enologiche, attività per bambini, laboratorio di miscelazione, introduzione alla degustazione dei vini e degustazione di vini, passeggiate a cavallo, caccia al tesoro e ristorazione in loco.

Espanol :

4 días de actividades para toda la familia.

Paseos enológicos, actividades para niños, taller de ensamblaje, introducción a la cata de vinos y degustación de vinos, paseos a caballo, búsqueda del tesoro y catering in situ.

