VIVALDI : LES QUATRE SAISONS – EGLISE ST AUBIN DE TOULOUSE Toulouse
VIVALDI : LES QUATRE SAISONS – EGLISE ST AUBIN DE TOULOUSE Toulouse vendredi 15 août 2025 .
VIVALDI : LES QUATRE SAISONS Début : 2025-08-15 à 20:30. Tarif : – euros.
EUROMUSIC PRESENTE : VIVALDI : LES QUATRE SAISONSVIVALDI : LES QUATRE SAISONSW.A. Mozart : Petite musique de nuit (extraits)J. Massenet : Méditation de ThaïsV. Monti : CzardasORCHESTRE CLASSIK ENSEMBLEDavid Braccini, (Membre de l’orchestre de Paris)Violon solo & directionCyrille Lacrouts, Violoncelle(Violoncelle supersoliste de l’orchestre National de l’Opéra de Paris)
Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici
EGLISE ST AUBIN DE TOULOUSE 45 RUE PIERRE PAUL RIQUET 31000 Toulouse 31