Vivez Provence Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime

Vivez Provence

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-08 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-09 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Vivez Provence fête sa 5ème année !

.

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 15 09 82 94 evenementiel@sema83.fr

English : Vivez Provence

Live Provence celebrates its 5th year!

Promote the short-circuit with local artisans and producers, represent our know-how and highlight our Provençal flavors… The Vivez Provence exhibition is THE meeting place between tradition and transmission. The little ones will be able to discover this wealth through various activities: creative and fun workshops, mini-farm etc.



A pétanque competition is also organized in collaboration with the Boule Maximoise during these two days. New for 2025: Donkey rides!

German : Vivez Provence

Vivez Provence feiert sein 5. Jahr!

Italiano : Vivez Provence

Vivi la Provenza festeggia il suo quinto anno!



Valorizzare i circuiti brevi con artigiani e produttori locali, rappresentare il nostro know-how e mettere in luce i nostri sapori provenzali… Il salone Vivez Provence è L’appuntamento tra tradizione e trasmissione. I più piccoli potranno scoprire questa ricchezza attraverso varie animazioni: laboratori creativi e ludici, mini-fattoria ecc.



Un concorso di bocce è organizzato in collaborazione con la Boule Maximoise durante questi due giorni. Novità 2025: Passeggiate a dorso d’asino!

Espanol : Vivez Provence

Vivez Provence celebra su 5º aniversario

L’événement Vivez Provence Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime