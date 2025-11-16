VIVONS LE THÉÂTRE ALORS LA LIBERTÉ

Bugarach Aude

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-16 17:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16

Date(s) :

2025-11-16

Dans le cadre du festival itinérant Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois , venez profiter d’une séance proche de chez vous !

De Marion Aubert, Serge Kribus, Carole Fréchette.

Au sein de la famille la liberté est une voie garantie mais réglementée. En passant de l’une à l’autre on entend un enfant se questionner sur la liberté des parents de le refaçonner à leur guise, alors qu’un père veut cloîtrer son fils de 17 ans dans sa chambre et que parents et enfants ne laissent jamais la parole à une jeune femme qui souhaite faire une belle annonce. Une comédie grinçante et hurlante qui nous remet le cœur à l’heure.

Avec Agnès Buissan, Elsa Poty, Olivier Urbe, Christian Chessa

Mise en scène Christian Chessa

Apéro offert par la commune.

Attention les places sont limitées.

Aucune réservation ne sera prise le jour même.

Bugarach 11190 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 45 24 54 conduite.interieure@orange.fr

English :

As part of the Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois touring festival, come and enjoy a show near you!

By Marion Aubert, Serge Kribus, Carole Fréchette.

In the bosom of the family, freedom is a guaranteed but regulated path. As we move from one to the other, we hear a child question his parents? freedom to reshape him as they please, while a father wants to keep his 17-year-old son locked away in his room, and parents and children never let a young woman who wants to make a good announcement have her say. A gritty, screechy comedy that sets the record straight.

With Agnès Buissan, Elsa Poty, Olivier Urbe, Christian Chessa

Directed by Christian Chessa

Aperitif offered by the commune.

Places are limited.

No reservations will be taken on the day.

German :

Im Rahmen des Wanderfestivals Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois kommen Sie in den Genuss einer Vorstellung in Ihrer Nähe!

Von Marion Aubert, Serge Kribus und Carole Fréchette.

Im Schoß der Familie ist die Freiheit ein garantierter, aber reglementierter Weg. Wenn man von einer zur anderen wechselt, hört man, wie ein Kind die Freiheit der Eltern in Frage stellt, es nach ihrem Willen umzugestalten, während ein Vater seinen 17-jährigen Sohn in seinem Zimmer einsperren will und Eltern und Kinder eine junge Frau, die eine schöne Anzeige machen möchte, nie zu Wort kommen lassen. Eine quietschende und schreiende Komödie, die unser Herz wieder auf die richtige Spur bringt.

Mit: Agnès Buissan, Elsa Poty, Olivier Urbe, Christian Chessa

Regie Christian Chessa

Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde offeriert wird.

Achtung die Plätze sind begrenzt.

Am selben Tag werden keine Reservierungen entgegengenommen.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del festival itinerante Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois , venite a godervi uno spettacolo vicino a voi!

Di Marion Aubert, Serge Kribus, Carole Fréchette.

All’interno della famiglia, la libertà è un percorso garantito ma regolamentato. Passando dall’uno all’altro, sentiamo un bambino mettere in discussione la libertà dei genitori di rimodellarlo a loro piacimento, mentre un padre vuole tenere il figlio diciassettenne chiuso in camera e genitori e figli non permettono a una giovane donna che vuole fare un grande annuncio di dire la sua. Una commedia grintosa e stridente che ci mette il cuore in pace.

Interpreti Agnès Buissan, Elsa Poty, Olivier Urbe, Christian Chessa

Regia di Christian Chessa

Aperitivo offerto dal comune.

Si prega di notare che i posti sono limitati.

Non si accettano prenotazioni il giorno stesso.

Espanol :

En el marco del festival itinerante Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois , venga a disfrutar de un espectáculo cerca de usted

Por Marion Aubert, Serge Kribus, Carole Fréchette.

En el seno de la familia, la libertad es un camino garantizado pero regulado. Así, un niño cuestiona la libertad de sus padres para moldearle a su antojo, mientras un padre quiere mantener a su hijo de 17 años encerrado en su habitación y padres e hijos no dejan hablar a una joven que quiere hacer un gran anuncio. Una comedia descarnada y chirriante que nos pone el corazón en su sitio.

Protagonistas Agnès Buissan, Elsa Poty, Olivier Urbe, Christian Chessa

Dirigida por Christian Chessa

Aperitivo ofrecido por la comuna.

Las plazas son limitadas.

No se aceptarán reservas ese mismo día.

