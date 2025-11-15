VIVONS LE THÉÂTRE ESPÈCES DISPARUES Bugarach

VIVONS LE THÉÂTRE ESPÈCES DISPARUES Bugarach samedi 15 novembre 2025.

VIVONS LE THÉÂTRE ESPÈCES DISPARUES

Bugarach Aude

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-15 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Dans le cadre du festival itinérant Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois , venez profiter d’une séance proche de chez vous !

De Stéphane Jaubertie

Dans un futur proche, les émotions comme l’esprit critique ont été interdits place au confort ! Un groupe d’humains visite en avant-première le Centre International des Espèces Disparues. Du Dodo de l’ïle Maurice au Dauphin blanc, ils s’extasient devant ces reliques d’un monde oublié. Jusqu’à un curieux hominidé qui leur semble familier et ravive peu à peu souvenirs et émotions…

Avec Agnès Buissan, Elsa Poty, Olivier Urbe, Christian Chessa

Apéro offert par la commune

Attention les places sont limitées.

Aucune réservation ne sera prise le jour même.

Bugarach 11190 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 45 24 54 conduite.interieure@orange.fr

English :

As part of the Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois touring festival, come and enjoy a show near you!

By Stéphane Jaubertie

In the not-too-distant future, emotions and critical thinking have been outlawed: it’s time for comfort! A group of humans make a preview visit to the International Center for Extinct Species. From the Mauritius Dodo to the White Dolphin, they marvel at these relics of a forgotten world. All the way to a curious hominid that seems familiar to them and gradually rekindles memories and emotions…

With Agnès Buissan, Elsa Poty, Olivier Urbe, Christian Chessa

Aperitif offered by the commune

Please note that places are limited.

No reservations will be taken on the day.

German :

Im Rahmen des Wanderfestivals Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois kommen Sie in den Genuss einer Vorstellung in Ihrer Nähe!

Von Stéphane Jaubertie

In einer nahen Zukunft sind Emotionen und kritisches Denken verboten worden: Platz für Komfort! Eine Gruppe von Menschen besucht das Internationale Zentrum für ausgestorbene Arten in einer Vorpremiere. Vom Mauritius-Dodo bis zum Weißen Delfin bestaunen sie die Relikte einer vergessenen Welt. Bis hin zu einem seltsamen Hominiden, der ihnen bekannt vorkommt und nach und nach Erinnerungen und Gefühle weckt…

Mit: Agnès Buissan, Elsa Poty, Olivier Urbe, Christian Chessa

Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird

Achtung die Plätze sind begrenzt.

Am selben Tag werden keine Reservierungen entgegengenommen.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del festival itinerante Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois , venite a godervi uno spettacolo vicino a voi!

Di Stéphane Jaubertie

In un futuro prossimo, le emozioni e il pensiero critico sono stati banditi: è l’ora del comfort! Un gruppo di umani visita in anteprima il Centro internazionale per le specie estinte. Dal dodo delle Mauritius al delfino bianco, si meravigliano di queste reliquie di un mondo dimenticato. Fino a un curioso ominide che sembra loro familiare e che, a poco a poco, riaccende ricordi ed emozioni…

Interpreti Agnès Buissan, Elsa Poty, Olivier Urbe, Christian Chessa

Aperitivo offerto dalla città

Si prega di notare che i posti sono limitati.

Non si accettano prenotazioni il giorno stesso.

Espanol :

En el marco del festival itinerante Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois , venga a disfrutar de un espectáculo cerca de usted

Por Stéphane Jaubertie

En un futuro próximo, se han prohibido las emociones y el pensamiento crítico: ¡es la hora del confort! Un grupo de humanos hace una visita previa al Centro Internacional de Especies Extintas. Del dodo de Mauricio al delfín blanco, se maravillan ante estas reliquias de un mundo olvidado. Hasta llegar a un curioso homínido que les resulta familiar y que poco a poco reaviva recuerdos y emociones…

Protagonistas Agnès Buissan, Elsa Poty, Olivier Urbe, Christian Chessa

Aperitivo ofrecido por la ciudad

Las plazas son limitadas.

No se aceptarán reservas ese mismo día.

