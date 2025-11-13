Vizions 2025 Conférence exceptionnelle avec Raphaël Enthoven Altkirch

Vizions 2025 Conférence exceptionnelle avec Raphaël Enthoven

1 Place Xavier Jourdain Altkirch Haut-Rhin

Début : Jeudi 2025-11-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-13

2025-11-13

Conférence exceptionnelle avec Raphaël Enthoven. Pour accéder à la billetterie https://my.weezevent.com/vizions-2025

Après avoir accueilli Jean-Yves Le Drian et Luc Ferry, le Rotary Club d’Altkirch poursuit sa série de grandes conférences avec un invité de renom Raphaël Enthoven, philosophe et vulgarisateur reconnu.

Thème de la soirée

L’intelligence artificielle et la Génération Z la révolution tranquille

Une réflexion captivante sur les bouleversements en cours, entre technologie, éthique et avenir de notre société. .

1 Place Xavier Jourdain Altkirch 68130 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 08 36 03 culture@mairie-altkirch.fr

English :

Exceptional conference with Raphaël Enthoven. To access the box office: https://my.weezevent.com/vizions-2025

German :

Außergewöhnliche Konferenz mit Raphaël Enthoven. Zugang zum Ticketverkauf: https://my.weezevent.com/vizions-2025

Italiano :

Conferenza d’eccezione con Raphaël Enthoven. Per accedere alla biglietteria: https://my.weezevent.com/vizions-2025

Espanol :

Conferencia excepcional con Raphaël Enthoven. Para acceder a la taquilla: https://my.weezevent.com/vizions-2025

