Voce, Marienplatz, Munich

Voce Dimanche 21 juin, 16h00 Marienplatz

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-21T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T17:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-21T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T17:00:00+02:00

https://on.soundcloud.com/UJ9BT12aoaZ5eSnDMJ

https://youtube.com/shorts/376PAg7lTJ0?is=m1_BPhAxo6WcgHni

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