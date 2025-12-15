Voeux aux séniors TARBES Tarbes

Voeux aux séniors

TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-10 14:30:00

fin : 2026-01-10

Date(s) :

2026-01-10

L’ambiance musicale de ce goûter dansant est proposé par l’orchestre Jean-Pierre Laurens.

À l’issue de l’après-midi, les participants recevront une boîte de chocolats offerte par le CCAS.

Inscription auprès du CCAS (justificatif de domicile et pièce d’identité) du 17 novembre 2025 au 2 janvier 2026.

