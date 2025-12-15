Voeux aux séniors TARBES Tarbes
L’ambiance musicale de ce goûter dansant est proposé par l’orchestre Jean-Pierre Laurens.
À l’issue de l’après-midi, les participants recevront une boîte de chocolats offerte par le CCAS.
Inscription auprès du CCAS (justificatif de domicile et pièce d’identité) du 17 novembre 2025 au 2 janvier 2026.
TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 44 47 69 ccas.secretariat@mairie-tarbes.fr
English :
The musical entertainment will be provided by the Jean-Pierre Laurens orchestra.
At the end of the afternoon, participants will receive a box of chocolates donated by the CCAS.
Registration with the CCAS (proof of address and ID) from November 17, 2025 to January 2, 2026.
