VOLLEY-BALL BEZIERS ANGELS/ASPTT MULHOUSE Béziers samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Mazeran Rue Suzanne Noël Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-15
fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :
2025-11-15

Championnat de France Ligue A féminine.
Pour le Championnat de France Ligue A féminine, Béziers Angels reçoit l’équipe ASPTT Mulhouse.
Venez nombreux pour les soutenir!   .

Mazeran Rue Suzanne Noël Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 01 28  billetterie@beziers-angels.com

English :

French Women’s Ligue A Championship.

German :

Französische Meisterschaft der Liga A der Frauen.

Italiano :

Campionato francese di Ligue A femminile.

Espanol :

Campeonato de Francia Femenino de Ligue A.

L’événement VOLLEY-BALL BEZIERS ANGELS/ASPTT MULHOUSE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE