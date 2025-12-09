Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

VOLLEY-BALL BEZIERS ANGELS/TERVILLE FLORANGE OLYMPIQUE CLUB Béziers

VOLLEY-BALL BEZIERS ANGELS/TERVILLE FLORANGE OLYMPIQUE CLUB

VOLLEY-BALL BEZIERS ANGELS/TERVILLE FLORANGE OLYMPIQUE CLUB Béziers mardi 9 décembre 2025.

VOLLEY-BALL BEZIERS ANGELS/TERVILLE FLORANGE OLYMPIQUE CLUB

Mazeran Rue Suzanne Noël Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-09
fin : 2025-12-09

Date(s) :
2025-12-09

Championnat de France Ligue A féminine.
Pour le Championnat de France Ligue A féminine, Béziers Angels reçoit l’équipe Terville Florange Olympique Club.
Venez nombreux pour les soutenir!   .

Mazeran Rue Suzanne Noël Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie  

English :

French Women’s Ligue A Championship.

German :

Französische Meisterschaft der Liga A der Frauen.

Italiano :

Campionato francese di Ligue A femminile.

Espanol :

Campeonato de Francia Femenino de Ligue A.

L’événement VOLLEY-BALL BEZIERS ANGELS/TERVILLE FLORANGE OLYMPIQUE CLUB Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE