VOLLEY-BALL BEZIERS ANGELS/TERVILLE FLORANGE OLYMPIQUE CLUB Béziers mardi 9 décembre 2025.
Mazeran Rue Suzanne Noël Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Début : 2025-12-09
Championnat de France Ligue A féminine.
Pour le Championnat de France Ligue A féminine, Béziers Angels reçoit l’équipe Terville Florange Olympique Club.
Venez nombreux pour les soutenir! .
English :
French Women’s Ligue A Championship.
German :
Französische Meisterschaft der Liga A der Frauen.
Italiano :
Campionato francese di Ligue A femminile.
Espanol :
Campeonato de Francia Femenino de Ligue A.
