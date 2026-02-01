VOYAGE AU TRAVERS LES MYTHES LA MYTHOLOGIE ROMAINE Behren-lès-Forbach

VOYAGE AU TRAVERS LES MYTHES LA MYTHOLOGIE ROMAINE

Voyage à travers les mythes la mythologie romaine

De 14h à 16h à la Maison des Services de Behren

Atelier intergénérationnel pour éveiller l’imaginaire à travers les mythes, proposé par la Cité Educative de Behren.

Gratuit et ouvert à tout public à partir de 8 ans.Tout public

Rue des Roses Behren-lès-Forbach 57460 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 20 25 63 cite.educative.behren@gmail.com

English :

Journey through myths: Roman mythology

2pm to 4pm at Maison des Services de Behren

Intergenerational workshop to awaken the imagination through myths, organized by Cité Educative de Behren.

Free and open to all ages 8 and up.

