Voyage d’un regard Restaurant le Saint Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville)

Restaurant le Saint Christophe 12 place Saint Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre

“Voyage d’un regard” photos de Marika lombardi du 3 au 26 avril au restaurant le Saint Christophe, 12 place St Christophe à Château-Chinon. Vernissage vendredi 3 avril dès 18h autour d’un apéritif et dîner pasqual à 20h. Thé avec l’artiste le samedi 4 avril à 16h.   .

Restaurant le Saint Christophe 12 place Saint Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 63 74 72 59 

