Voyage d’un regard Restaurant le Saint Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville)
Voyage d’un regard Restaurant le Saint Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville) vendredi 3 avril 2026.
Voyage d’un regard
Restaurant le Saint Christophe 12 place Saint Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre
Tarif : – – EUR
Autres Tarifs
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-03
fin : 2026-04-26
Date(s) :
2026-04-03
“Voyage d’un regard” photos de Marika lombardi du 3 au 26 avril au restaurant le Saint Christophe, 12 place St Christophe à Château-Chinon. Vernissage vendredi 3 avril dès 18h autour d’un apéritif et dîner pasqual à 20h. Thé avec l’artiste le samedi 4 avril à 16h. .
Restaurant le Saint Christophe 12 place Saint Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 63 74 72 59
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Voyage d’un regard
L’événement Voyage d’un regard Château-Chinon (Ville) a été mis à jour le 2026-02-24 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs