Voyage musical enfant/parent Association Equilibre Royan

Voyage musical enfant/parent

Association Equilibre 16 rue Louis de Foix Royan Charente-Maritime

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-06 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-06

Date(s) :

2025-11-06

Initier votre enfant à la musique, au rythme et à son écoute à travers la découverte de différents instruments. Un éveil des sens qui apporte de multiples bienfaits, stimule la concentration, la créativité et la motricité.

Association Equilibre 16 rue Louis de Foix Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 06 44 57 accueil@equilibre-famille17.fr

English :

Introduce your child to music, rhythm and listening through the discovery of different instruments. An awakening of the senses that brings multiple benefits, stimulating concentration, creativity and motor skills.

German :

Führen Sie Ihr Kind durch die Entdeckung verschiedener Instrumente an die Musik, den Rhythmus und das Hören auf sie heran. Eine Anregung der Sinne, die zahlreiche Vorteile mit sich bringt, die Konzentration, die Kreativität und die Motorik fördert.

Italiano :

Introdurre il bambino alla musica, al ritmo e all’ascolto attraverso la scoperta di diversi strumenti. È un modo per risvegliare i sensi che ha molti benefici e stimola la concentrazione, la creatività e le capacità motorie.

Espanol :

Inicie a su hijo en la música, el ritmo y la escucha a través del descubrimiento de diferentes instrumentos. Es una forma de despertar los sentidos que tiene muchos beneficios, y estimula la concentración, la creatividad y la motricidad.

