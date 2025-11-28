Voyage musical et sensoriel participatif Delphine Froeliger et Hugues Talpert Médiathèque Joseph Schaefer Bitche

Voyage musical et sensoriel participatif Delphine Froeliger et Hugues Talpert

Médiathèque Joseph Schaefer 44 rue Saint Augustin Bitche Moselle

Vous êtes invités à voyager par les sens et à participer à des moments de respiration, de postures et de sons chantés grâce à la performance artistique de l’intervenante, alliant musique (basson, flûtes, piano, saxophone, clarinette), poésie, chant et danse sur des thèmes méditatifs.

Prévoir un tapis et une couverture.

Intergénérationnel 1h sur inscription au 03 87 06 15 76 ou via contact@mediatheque-josephschaefer.fr

Médiathèque Joseph Schaefer 44 rue Saint Augustin Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 06 15 76 contact@mediatheque-josephschaefer.fr

English :

You are invited to travel through the senses and participate in moments of breathing, postures and sung sounds, thanks to the artist?s performance, combining music (bassoon, flutes, piano, saxophone, clarinet), poetry, song and dance on meditative themes.

Bring a mat and blanket.

Intergenerational 1h registration on 03 87 06 15 76 or contact@mediatheque-josephschaefer.fr

German :

Sie sind eingeladen, durch die Sinne zu reisen und an Momenten des Atmens, der Körperhaltung und der gesungenen Klänge teilzunehmen, dank der künstlerischen Performance der Referentin, die Musik (Fagott, Flöten, Klavier, Saxophon, Klarinette), Poesie, Gesang und Tanz zu meditativen Themen miteinander verbindet.

Bitte eine Matte und eine Decke mitbringen.

Generationsübergreifend 1 Std. Anmeldung unter 03 87 06 15 76 oder contact@mediatheque-josephschaefer.fr

Italiano :

Siete invitati a viaggiare attraverso i sensi e a partecipare a momenti di respirazione, posture e suoni cantati grazie alla performance artistica del relatore, che combina musica (fagotto, flauti, pianoforte, sassofono, clarinetto), poesia, canto e danza su temi meditativi.

Portare un tappetino e una coperta.

Intergenerazionale 1h iscrizione allo 03 87 06 15 76 o via contact@mediatheque-josephschaefer.fr

Espanol :

Le invitamos a viajar a través de los sentidos y a participar en momentos de respiración, posturas y sonidos cantados gracias a la interpretación artística del ponente, combinando música (fagot, flautas, piano, saxofón, clarinete), poesía, canto y danza sobre temas meditativos.

Traer esterilla y manta.

Intergeneracional 1h inscripción en el 03 87 06 15 76 o a través de contact@mediatheque-josephschaefer.fr

