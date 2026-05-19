Voyage musical Kurandera Les Planches-en-Montagne
Voyage musical Kurandera Les Planches-en-Montagne samedi 6 juin 2026.
Les Planches-en-Montagne
Voyage musical Kurandera
Les Nevreaux, rue du Paradis Les Planches-en-Montagne Jura
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-06 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
La Ferme à Patoz présente un voyage musical dans les mystères d’une Amérique Latine festive et sacrée. Participation au chapeau. .
Les Nevreaux, rue du Paradis Les Planches-en-Montagne 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 40 95 40 76
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English : Voyage musical Kurandera
L’événement Voyage musical Kurandera Les Planches-en-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par MAISON DU TOURISME CHAMPAGNOLE NOZEROY JURA