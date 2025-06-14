Voyage sonore au Handpan Istres

Voyage sonore au Handpan Istres jeudi 14 août 2025.

Bouches-du-Rhône

Voyage sonore au Handpan Jeudi 14 août 2025 de 20h à 21h. Tour de la Reine Jeanne Istres Bouches-du-Rhône

Voyage sonore au handpan dans la magnifique Chênaie d’Entressen, avec Thierry Bleton, musicien et compositeur.

Vivez une expérience unique, confortablement allongé, le regard tourné vers les grands chênes se détachants sur le ciel au couché du soleil.



Tout Public .

Tour de la Reine Jeanne

Istres 13800 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 42 81 76 00 tourisme@istres.fr

English :

Handpan sound journey through the magnificent Chênaie d?Entressen oak grove, with musician and composer Thierry Bleton.

German :

Klangreise mit dem Handpan durch den wunderschönen Eichenhain von Entressen, mit Thierry Bleton, Musiker und Komponist.

Italiano :

Un viaggio sonoro con l’handpan attraverso il magnifico querceto della Chênaie d’Entressen, con il musicista e compositore Thierry Bleton.

Espanol :

Un viaje sonoro con el handpan a través del magnífico robledal de Chênaie d’Entressen, con el músico y compositor Thierry Bleton.

