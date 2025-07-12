Voyage sonore La Bulle du bien-être Caen

Voyage sonore La Bulle du bien-être Caen samedi 12 juillet 2025.

Voyage sonore

La Bulle du bien-être 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie Caen Calvados

Début : 2025-07-12 18:45:00

fin : 2025-07-12 20:15:00

2025-07-12

Un temps pour soi en musique

Le voyage sonore est une invitation à lâcher prise, à plonger dans un monde de vibrations, de fréquences et de sensations..

Fermez les yeux… et laissez-vous emporter.

Et si vous pouviez voyager sans bouger ? Explorer des paysages invisibles, ressentir des émotions profondes, vous reconnecter à vous-même…

Guidé par les sons de différents instruments ( bol chantant, carillons, clarinette, tubalophone…), vous serez amené vers un état de relaxation profonde.

Votre corps se détend, votre esprit s’apaise, et le stress s’efface.

Pour être bien il vous faut :

une couverture

un bandeau pour les yeux

des vêtements confortables.

Contre indications:

les personnes portant un pacemaker ou stent ou portant un dispositif stimulateur

les personnes ayant des pathologies psychiatriques,

les personnes avec athérosclérose carotidienne,

plaque d’athérome,

sténose carotidienne,

fièvre, inflammation, infection

Réservation obligatoire

La Bulle du bien-être 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie

English : Voyage sonore

Time for yourself with music

The sound journey is an invitation to let go, to plunge into a world of vibrations, frequencies and sensations…

Close your eyes? and let yourself be carried away.

What if you could travel without moving? Explore invisible landscapes, feel deep emotions, reconnect with yourself?

Guided by the sounds of different instruments (singing bowl, chimes, clarinet, tubalophone?), you’ll be led into a state of deep relaxation.

Your body relaxes, your mind calms down, and stress melts away.

To feel good, you need :

a blanket

a blindfold

comfortable clothing.

Contraindications:

people with pacemakers, stents or stimulator devices

people with psychiatric pathologies,

people with carotid atherosclerosis,

atheromatous plaque,

carotid stenosis,

fever, inflammation, infection

Reservations required

Location: La Bulle du bien-être, 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie, Caen

German : Voyage sonore

Zeit für sich selbst mit Musik

Eine Klangreise ist eine Einladung, loszulassen und in eine Welt der Schwingungen, Frequenzen und Empfindungen einzutauchen…

Schließen Sie die Augen und lassen Sie sich mitreißen.

Was wäre, wenn Sie reisen könnten, ohne sich zu bewegen? Unsichtbare Landschaften erkunden, tiefe Emotionen spüren, sich mit sich selbst verbinden?

Geleitet von den Klängen verschiedener Instrumente (Klangschale, Glockenspiel, Klarinette, Tubalophon?) werden Sie in einen Zustand der tiefen Entspannung versetzt.

Ihr Körper entspannt sich, Ihr Geist beruhigt sich und Stress wird abgebaut.

Um sich wohl zu fühlen, brauchen Sie

eine Decke

eine Augenbinde

bequeme Kleidung.

Gegenanzeigen:

personen mit einem Herzschrittmacher oder Stent oder mit einem Herzschrittmachergerät

personen mit psychiatrischen Erkrankungen,

personen mit Atherosklerose der Halsschlagader,

atherosklerotischer Plaque,

karotisstenose,

fieber, Entzündungen, Infektionen

Reservierung erforderlich

Ort: La Bulle du bien-être, 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie, Caen

Italiano :

Tempo per sé con la musica

Il viaggio sonoro è un invito a lasciarsi andare, a immergersi in un mondo di vibrazioni, frequenze e sensazioni…

Chiudete gli occhi e lasciatevi trasportare.

E se si potesse viaggiare senza muoversi? Esplorare paesaggi invisibili, provare emozioni profonde, riconnettersi con se stessi?

Guidati dai suoni di diversi strumenti (ciotola, carillon, clarinetto, tubofono, ecc.), sarete condotti in uno stato di profondo rilassamento.

Il corpo si rilassa, la mente si calma e lo stress si scioglie.

Per sentirsi bene, è necessario:

una coperta

una benda per gli occhi

indumenti comodi.

Controindicazioni:

persone che hanno un pacemaker o uno stent o che portano un dispositivo di stimolazione

persone con patologie psichiatriche

persone con aterosclerosi carotidea,

placca ateromatosa,

stenosi carotidea,

febbre, infiammazione, infezione

Prenotazione obbligatoria

Sede: La Bulle du bien-être, 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie, Caen

Espanol :

Tiempo para ti con música

El viaje sonoro es una invitación a dejarse llevar, a sumergirse en un mundo de vibraciones, frecuencias y sensaciones…

Cierre los ojos… y déjese llevar.

¿Y si pudieras viajar sin moverte? ¿Explorar paisajes invisibles, sentir emociones profundas, reconectar contigo mismo?

Guiado por los sonidos de distintos instrumentos (cuenco tibetano, campanillas, clarinete, tubalófono, etc.), se sumirá en un estado de profunda relajación.

El cuerpo se relaja, la mente se calma y el estrés desaparece.

Para sentirte bien, necesitas :

una manta

un parche para los ojos

ropa cómoda.

Contraindicaciones:

personas que tengan un marcapasos o un stent o que lleven un dispositivo estimulador

personas con patologías psiquiátricas

personas con aterosclerosis carotídea,

placa ateromatosa,

estenosis carotídea,

fiebre, inflamación, infección

Imprescindible reservar

Lugar: La Bulle du bien-être, 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie, Caen

