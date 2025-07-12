Voyage sonore La Bulle du bien-être Caen
Voyage sonore La Bulle du bien-être Caen samedi 12 juillet 2025.
Voyage sonore
La Bulle du bien-être 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie Caen Calvados
Début : 2025-07-12 18:45:00
fin : 2025-07-12 20:15:00
2025-07-12
Un temps pour soi en musique
Le voyage sonore est une invitation à lâcher prise, à plonger dans un monde de vibrations, de fréquences et de sensations..
Fermez les yeux… et laissez-vous emporter.
Et si vous pouviez voyager sans bouger ? Explorer des paysages invisibles, ressentir des émotions profondes, vous reconnecter à vous-même…
Guidé par les sons de différents instruments ( bol chantant, carillons, clarinette, tubalophone…), vous serez amené vers un état de relaxation profonde.
Votre corps se détend, votre esprit s’apaise, et le stress s’efface.
Pour être bien il vous faut :
une couverture
un bandeau pour les yeux
des vêtements confortables.
Contre indications:
les personnes portant un pacemaker ou stent ou portant un dispositif stimulateur
les personnes ayant des pathologies psychiatriques,
les personnes avec athérosclérose carotidienne,
plaque d’athérome,
sténose carotidienne,
fièvre, inflammation, infection
Réservation obligatoire
Lieu La Bulle du bien-être, 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie, Caen
La Bulle du bien-être 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie
English : Voyage sonore
Time for yourself with music
The sound journey is an invitation to let go, to plunge into a world of vibrations, frequencies and sensations…
Close your eyes? and let yourself be carried away.
What if you could travel without moving? Explore invisible landscapes, feel deep emotions, reconnect with yourself?
Guided by the sounds of different instruments (singing bowl, chimes, clarinet, tubalophone?), you’ll be led into a state of deep relaxation.
Your body relaxes, your mind calms down, and stress melts away.
To feel good, you need :
a blanket
a blindfold
comfortable clothing.
Contraindications:
people with pacemakers, stents or stimulator devices
people with psychiatric pathologies,
people with carotid atherosclerosis,
atheromatous plaque,
carotid stenosis,
fever, inflammation, infection
Reservations required
Location: La Bulle du bien-être, 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie, Caen
German : Voyage sonore
Zeit für sich selbst mit Musik
Eine Klangreise ist eine Einladung, loszulassen und in eine Welt der Schwingungen, Frequenzen und Empfindungen einzutauchen…
Schließen Sie die Augen und lassen Sie sich mitreißen.
Was wäre, wenn Sie reisen könnten, ohne sich zu bewegen? Unsichtbare Landschaften erkunden, tiefe Emotionen spüren, sich mit sich selbst verbinden?
Geleitet von den Klängen verschiedener Instrumente (Klangschale, Glockenspiel, Klarinette, Tubalophon?) werden Sie in einen Zustand der tiefen Entspannung versetzt.
Ihr Körper entspannt sich, Ihr Geist beruhigt sich und Stress wird abgebaut.
Um sich wohl zu fühlen, brauchen Sie
eine Decke
eine Augenbinde
bequeme Kleidung.
Gegenanzeigen:
personen mit einem Herzschrittmacher oder Stent oder mit einem Herzschrittmachergerät
personen mit psychiatrischen Erkrankungen,
personen mit Atherosklerose der Halsschlagader,
atherosklerotischer Plaque,
karotisstenose,
fieber, Entzündungen, Infektionen
Reservierung erforderlich
Ort: La Bulle du bien-être, 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie, Caen
Italiano :
Tempo per sé con la musica
Il viaggio sonoro è un invito a lasciarsi andare, a immergersi in un mondo di vibrazioni, frequenze e sensazioni…
Chiudete gli occhi e lasciatevi trasportare.
E se si potesse viaggiare senza muoversi? Esplorare paesaggi invisibili, provare emozioni profonde, riconnettersi con se stessi?
Guidati dai suoni di diversi strumenti (ciotola, carillon, clarinetto, tubofono, ecc.), sarete condotti in uno stato di profondo rilassamento.
Il corpo si rilassa, la mente si calma e lo stress si scioglie.
Per sentirsi bene, è necessario:
una coperta
una benda per gli occhi
indumenti comodi.
Controindicazioni:
persone che hanno un pacemaker o uno stent o che portano un dispositivo di stimolazione
persone con patologie psichiatriche
persone con aterosclerosi carotidea,
placca ateromatosa,
stenosi carotidea,
febbre, infiammazione, infezione
Prenotazione obbligatoria
Sede: La Bulle du bien-être, 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie, Caen
Espanol :
Tiempo para ti con música
El viaje sonoro es una invitación a dejarse llevar, a sumergirse en un mundo de vibraciones, frecuencias y sensaciones…
Cierre los ojos… y déjese llevar.
¿Y si pudieras viajar sin moverte? ¿Explorar paisajes invisibles, sentir emociones profundas, reconectar contigo mismo?
Guiado por los sonidos de distintos instrumentos (cuenco tibetano, campanillas, clarinete, tubalófono, etc.), se sumirá en un estado de profunda relajación.
El cuerpo se relaja, la mente se calma y el estrés desaparece.
Para sentirte bien, necesitas :
una manta
un parche para los ojos
ropa cómoda.
Contraindicaciones:
personas que tengan un marcapasos o un stent o que lleven un dispositivo estimulador
personas con patologías psiquiátricas
personas con aterosclerosis carotídea,
placa ateromatosa,
estenosis carotídea,
fiebre, inflamación, infección
Imprescindible reservar
Lugar: La Bulle du bien-être, 9 Place du 36ème Régiment d’Infanterie, Caen
L’événement Voyage sonore Caen a été mis à jour le 2025-07-07 par OT Caen la Mer