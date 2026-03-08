VOYAGE SONORE DE LA NOUVELLE LUNE Béziers

VOYAGE SONORE DE LA NOUVELLE LUNE

27 rue de Tolbiac Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-17

fin : 2026-04-17

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

Installez-vous sur votre tapis et laissez-vous porter par bols tibétains, gongs et chants pour une profonde relaxation, soin vibratoire et harmonisation énergétique.

Confortablement installé(e) sur votre tapis, laissez-vous emporter par une immersion sonore avec bols tibétains, gongs, handpans, bâton de pluie, tambour de l’océan, tambour chamanique, koshis, tubalophone et chant de l’âme.

Un moment de profonde détente et un soin vibratoire pour

– harmoniser vos énergies,

– soulager tensions émotionnelles et physiques,

– favoriser ancrage et alignement.

Les tapis et coussins sont fournis. Apportez simplement un plaid et de quoi boire. .

27 rue de Tolbiac Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Sit on your mat and let yourself be carried away by Tibetan bowls, gongs and chants for deep relaxation, vibratory care and energetic harmonization.

