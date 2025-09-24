VOYAGE SONORE Latrape
lieu-dit Lugrou Latrape Haute-Garonne
Venez participer à un voyage sonore le mercredi 24 septembre à 19h à Latrape.
Événement organisé par Capucine Pellarin. 25 .
lieu-dit Lugrou Latrape 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
English :
Join us on a journey of sound on Wednesday September 24 at 7pm in Latrape.
German :
Nehmen Sie am Mittwoch, den 24. September um 19 Uhr in Latrape an einer Klangreise teil.
Italiano :
Unitevi a noi in un viaggio sonoro mercoledì 24 settembre alle 19.00 a Latrape.
Espanol :
Acompáñenos en un viaje sonoro el miércoles 24 de septiembre a las 19.00 horas en Latrape.
