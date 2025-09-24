VOYAGE SONORE Latrape

VOYAGE SONORE Latrape mercredi 24 septembre 2025.

VOYAGE SONORE

lieu-dit Lugrou Latrape Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

25

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-24 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-24 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-24

Venez participer à un voyage sonore le mercredi 24 septembre à 19h à Latrape.

Événement organisé par Capucine Pellarin. 25 .

lieu-dit Lugrou Latrape 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

Join us on a journey of sound on Wednesday September 24 at 7pm in Latrape.

German :

Nehmen Sie am Mittwoch, den 24. September um 19 Uhr in Latrape an einer Klangreise teil.

Italiano :

Unitevi a noi in un viaggio sonoro mercoledì 24 settembre alle 19.00 a Latrape.

Espanol :

Acompáñenos en un viaje sonoro el miércoles 24 de septiembre a las 19.00 horas en Latrape.

L’événement VOYAGE SONORE Latrape a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE