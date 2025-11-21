VOYAGE SONORE NOUVELLE LUNE Béziers

27 Rue de Tolbiac Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Début : 2025-11-21

Muriel Dessaux, sonothérapeute, vous propose une immersion sonore, un concert vibratoire permettant une relaxation profonde grâce au son de plusieurs instruments tels que les gongs, bols tibétains, handpans, tambours de l’océan, bâtons de pluie, shrutibox, tubalophone, métalophone, tingshas et voix.

Confortablement installés sur un tapis, laissez vous embarquer pour un voyage immobile insolite.

Réservation par téléphone. .

27 Rue de Tolbiac Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 95 36 11 39

English :

Muriel Dessaux, sound therapist, offers you a sound immersion for deep relaxation and an unusual immobile journey.

German :

Die Klangtherapeutin Muriel Dessaux bietet Ihnen ein Eintauchen in Klänge, die eine tiefe Entspannung und eine ungewöhnliche unbewegliche Reise ermöglichen.

Italiano :

Muriel Dessaux, terapeuta del suono, vi invita a immergervi nel suono per un rilassamento profondo e un insolito viaggio immobile.

Espanol :

Muriel Dessaux, terapeuta sonora, le invita a sumergirse en el sonido para una relajación profunda y un viaje insólito e inmóvil.

