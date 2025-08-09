VOYAGE SONORE PLEINE LUNE DANS LA NATURE Béziers

Voyage sonore en pleine nature (bols tibétains, handpan, gong, tambours, chant intuitif…) accompagné par le chant des cigales. Apportez tapis épais, plaid, eau, et votre repas si vous souhaitez rester après la séance pour échanger lors d’un moment convivial.

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 95 36 11 39

English :

A sound journey through nature (gongs, bowls, handpan, etc.) lulled by the cicadas. Bring mat, blanket, water and meal.

German :

Klangreise in die Natur (Gongs, Schalen, Handpan?), begleitet von den Zikaden. Bringen Sie einen Teppich, eine Decke, Wasser und Essen mit.

Italiano :

Un viaggio sonoro nella natura (gong, ciotole, handpan, ecc.) cullato dalle cicale. Portate un tappetino, una coperta, acqua e un pasto.

Espanol :

Un viaje sonoro por la naturaleza (gongs, cuencos, handpan, etc.) arrullado por las cigarras. Traer esterilla, manta, agua y comida.

